AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott Monday sent a letter to the Texas Rangers baseball organization declining the invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the their home opening game.
Abbott cited Major League Baseball's decision to move the MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia's new election integrity laws, saying it "perpetuates false political narratives." Abbott also noted that he will no longer participate in any event held by MLB, and that the State of Texas will not seek to host the All-Star game or any other MLB special events.
Find the full text of Abbott's letter here:
