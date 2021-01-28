AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday issued a proclamation in recognition of Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. House Bill 2298, authored by Rep. Tan Parker during the 86th Legislative Session, established Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas.
This day is a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout the Lone Star State, according to a release from Abbott's office. Texans are encouraged to honor survivors today as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay to share their support on social media.
"Sexual Assault Survivors Day honors the strength and resilience of survivors across the state and serves as a reminder of the commitment of support they deserve from their communities," said Rose Luna, CEO of Texas Association Against Sexual Assault. "The TAASA is thankful the SASTF includes a multidisciplinary approach to the process, ensuring that future policy solutions will center the voices and experiences of sexual assault survivors."
The governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state, according to the governor's office. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas sexual assault survivors. In honor of all Texas survivors, the SASTF will convene its first quarterly meeting of 2021 Jan. 28, in recognition of Sexual Assault Survivors Day.
"Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges and organizations like the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans," reads Abbott's proclamation. "I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice."
"On this special day of recognition and every other day, Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas is proud to honor all survivors who display incredible bravery, courage and perseverance on their path to survivorship," added General Counsel and Vice President of External Relations for the Children's Advocacy Centers of Texas Justin Wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.