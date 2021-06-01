AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday announced that Wagners CFT, LLC will establish a new manufacturing and assembly facility in Parker County.

This will be the company's first U.S. manufacturing plant. Wagners, a subsidiary of Wagners Holding Limited Group, manufactures a range of structural fiberglass sections that are fabricated into beams for use in bridges, boardwalks, and marine infrastructure. The project will create 304 new jobs. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1,799,984 has been extended to Wagners CFT, LLC.

"We are thrilled that Wagners has chosen to build their first U.S. manufacturing plant in Parker County, providing further proof that the 'Made In Texas' brand is more powerful than ever before," Abbott said. "Wagners investment in Texas will spur job creation and capital investment in North Texas, and their presence in Parker County will help us continue to write the Lone Star State's economic success story."

A groundbreaking ceremony originally rescheduled for June 2 has again been postponed due to weather.

Wagners CFT Executive General Manager Michael Kemp said they are excited to break ground on the new manufacturing plant, located in Cresson, and that commercial operations are expected to begin in October.

“This facility will generate over 300 full-time jobs focused on supplying cutting edge Composite Fiber Infrastructure for bridges, boardwalks, light poles, and marine projects,” he added.

State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, said Wagners is showcasing the growth happening across North Texas, and thanked Abbott for recognizing the economic contributions Wagners is expected to bring to the local economy.

"Wagners is a prime example of the strong business climate the Lone Star State is known for and will help meet Texas' infrastructure needs," he said.

State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, acknowledged it as an opportunity that grew out of a business development trip Parker County leaders took to Australia in February, 2019.

"It is great story of a great company now coming to Parker County and to Texas," King said.

Parker County Judge Pat Deen thanked local officials and the governor's office for their assistance in recruiting Wagners to the area.

"The Wagners project is a big step forward in growing our local employment base and diversifying the Parker County economy,” he said.

Patrick Lawler, executive director of the Parker County Economic Development Council, said they are excited to welcome Wagners to the community.

“The foundation built and lessons learned during this recruitment will pay dividends for future projects, and our members will continue to work hard to build a vibrant economic future for Parker County," Lawler said.