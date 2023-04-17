Acme Brick celebrated the company’s 132nd year in business on Monday.
Acme had its humble beginnings on the banks of Rock Creek, near the town of Millsap. The company has grown to become the largest U.S. owned brick manufacturer in the world.
“It’s wonderful to be celebrating this ‘birthday’ for a company that has operated in three different centuries and produces the finest building material known to man,” Acme President and CEO Ed Watson said. “We are so thankful for our great customers who continue to see the value of building with brick and the other materials that we manufacture and distribute. A company can achieve such a milestone only because of our customers and the generations of dedicated Acme associates who have believed in their company and its products.
“We are fortunate to have many, many multi-decade associates in our company.”
In honor of Acme’s 132nd birthday, all associates received a custom-made brick jacket featuring images of the company’s brick. Jackets will be presented at birthday celebrations at all Acme plants and local offices/public showrooms.
Acme was founded in1891 just 26 years after the end of the Civil War and a mere 65 years after the death of Thomas Jefferson. In 1891, Benjamin Harrison was president of the United States, and Thomas Edison introduced the public to motion pictures.
Acme residential and commercial masonry products are available throughout the United States and southern Canada. The company has produced brick for well over two million homes during its history and many thousands of commercial, civic and educational buildings. Today Acme showrooms now offer many other home-related building products.
Acme is the only brick manufacturer that both stamps its logo into residential brick products and guarantees those products for 100 years.
Today Acme operates 15 brick plants across the Southwest and Southeast United States, as well as three concrete-block plants operating under the name Featherlite.
For more information visit www.brick.com.
