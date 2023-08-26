FORT WORTH – You might say that 2023 has been an eventful year for Ed Watson. On April 1, he became president and CEO of Acme Brick Company, and on June 13 he celebrated his 40th year as an Acme associate.
In fact, Ed Watson is one of several Acme “lifers” – his first full-time job after graduating from Texas Tech in 1983 was with an Acme division Featherlite Building Products.
Over the next several years, Watson served in a number of managerial roles at Featherlite and its Texas Quarries operations. In 1999 he was named Featherlite’s general production manager.
In early 2003 he was promoted to vice president of production at Acme, and then senior vice president of production three years later. On Jan. 28, 2021 he was promoted to senior vice president – operations, a position he held until becoming president and CEO.
Mentors Along the Way
Along the way he has learned much about both the brick making business and the business of developing people – himself included.
“I was 29 years old when I got a chance to become the general manager of Texas Quarries,” he said. “Corky Moss was the president of Featherlite, and he wanted to begin a process for succession planning. He wanted me to learn more about the other aspects of Featherlite, particularly the concrete-block side of the business.
“I agreed to become a regional manager responsible for Texas Quarries and the Round Rock and Port Neches block plants. I felt this was my opportunity to possibly ascend to the presidency of Featherlite.
Watson worked directly for Moss for more than 10 years.
“I am indebted to him for mentoring me and giving me the opportunity to establish a great career with Featherlite — and, ultimately, to transition to a senior leadership role at Acme,” he said.
Another mentor of Watson’s from his Featherlite/Texas Quarries days was a subordinate: William “Tex” White, who “really brought me under his wing. I was able to learn a lot from him, common-sense things. He taught me that you can enjoy work and the people you work with,” he said.
“So sometimes a mentor could be somebody who works for you, and that definitely benefitted me.”
For the last 19 years, his chief mentor was Dennis Knautz, his predecessor as CEO.
“I worked for Dennis from 2004 until he retired in March of 2023. Dennis was a fantastic leader and, like Corky Moss, placed a lot of confidence in me and provided a great opportunity for me to take on more responsibility through the years.”
Opportunity Is Always Knocking
When associates ask about opportunities within Acme, Watson offers his own experience as an example.
“I let them know there are many, many paths for them within Acme. We try to identify people who may not even know that they have that potential — and to let them know, ‘Hey, I’ve seen something in you and believe there’s an opportunity for you to take on more responsibility,’” he said. “We have many examples, including myself, of associates who have stayed with this company for a long period of time because of those opportunities. I would encourage anyone who’s working for us today, or even contemplating going to work for Acme, to consider that when they look long-term for their career.”
Watson succeeded Knautz – who celebrated his 40th year with Acme just last year – as CEO.
In announcing his successor, Knautz emphasized that “Ed has proven to be an outstanding manager since assuming the critical role of senior vice president of production in 2006. There is no more important or challenging job at Acme Brick Company. His leadership skills will now be put to use in more areas of our company.”
Acme Brick Company is headquartered in Fort Worth and celebrated its 132nd year in business on April 17, 2023. Acme operates in 13 states across the Southwest and Southeast. It has been a Berkshire Hathaway company since 2000.
