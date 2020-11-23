Adjustments are being made to some holiday events in the area amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Merry Wells Lighted Christmas Parade will look a little different this year with a socially distant twist. The parade will take place in “reverse” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday where the floats will line up in the Mineral Wells High School parking lot and spectators will drive through to see the floats and performers.
Those attending will be treated to holiday goodie bags, while supplies last; a map for the Lighted Driving Tour; and other Merry Wells giveaways. Attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite float with awards going to the Most Christ Spirit, Best Use of Theme, Best Use of Lights, Judge’s Choice and Merry Wells Best Overall.
For more information visit MerryWells.org or call the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce at 940-325-2557.
Parker County and Palo Pinto County will also be adjusting their Tree of Angels ceremonies, which honor victims of violent crime, this year.
Ornaments can be brought to the Doss Heritage and Culture Center from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 1 to be placed on the tree or have a volunteer place it. Those wanting to contribute an ornament may also drop it off at the Parker County Attorney’s Office at 101 North Main Street in Weatherford from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. County officials will forward a photo of the tree with individuals’ ornaments if they leave their email address.
To follow the Parker County Tree of Angels event visit the Parker County attorney’s Facebook page.
In place of the ceremony, Palo Pinto County family members are asked to come one at a time to place their ornament on the Tree of Angels from 1-7 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the commissioners courtroom in the county courthouse.
