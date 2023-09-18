Robert Downen contributed to this story.

Disclosure: University of Houston has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2023/0 9 / 16 /texas-ken-paxton-attorney-general-legal-cases-securities-fbi/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.