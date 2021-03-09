Aledo ISD will host one of the first school district staff vaccination sites in Parker County on Wednesday.
The Parker County Hospital District will administer approximately 225 COVID-19 vaccinations to AISD staff who have requested to be vaccinated.
“We are so thankful for Parker County Judge Pat Deen, Parker County Hospital District CEO Randy Bacus and PCHD Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Welch for working so hard to make sure that vaccines were made easily accessible to our Aledo ISD teachers and staff as soon as the Texas Department of State Health Services expanded eligibility for school staff last week,” AISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said.
Parker County and the PCHD worked with the district to ensure teachers and staff could be vaccinated quickly and conveniently. PCHD will be set up from 4:30-8:30 p.m. in the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus gymnasiums on Wednesday to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Our board of trustees and district administration have been advocating for teachers to be given priority following healthcare workers and first responders in the statewide administration of the COVID-19 vaccine,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said. “This expedited response is just another way our teachers and staff have felt support from so many families and community members and partners.”
The district had more than 250 employees register to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
Aledo Family Medicine Dr. Shaun Kretzschmar secured additional vaccinations needed to fulfill all of the requests the district received. Kretzschmar will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccines later in the week.
The opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine was offered to all Aledo ISD teachers and staff as well as student teachers, custodial staff and Camp Fire staff that work on Aledo ISD campuses.
