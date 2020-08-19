The sudden passing of McCall Elementary School Principal Julie Choate on Aug. 15 left the Aledo ISD community in mourning.
“As you know, we lost an incredible leader in our school district this past Saturday. It was surprising and tragic for not only our students and her family but our community as a whole,” AISD Board President Hoyt Harris said. “Mrs. Choate had been with us mostly as a principal and vice principal at McCall elementary and with the Aledo school district for almost 17 years. My kids did not go to McCall, so I didn’t know Julie real well but over the past two days — seeing the messages sent into the school district or on Facebook — she was an amazing human being, person, principal, mom, everything tied up into one. There are hundreds and hundreds of comments that are just so positive and there’s a consistent theme of ‘Mrs. Choate loved my children.’”
Choate, 50, served at AISD for about 17 years — 13 of those at McCall Elementary School as the assistant principal and then principal for the campus.
According to details released by AISD Tuesday night, Choate woke up the morning of Aug. 15 not feeling well and her husband rushed her to the hospital. The previous day, Choate had been active on the district’s virtual convocation.
“The hospital discovered that she had previously undiagnosed blood clots in her lungs that led to a pulmonary embolism,” according to a release from AISD. “This was very sudden and unexpected. We have no information that Julie’s death was COVID-19-related.”
Choate is survived by her husband, Bryan, and two children — Ben, a 2019 graduate of Aledo High School, and Brittin, a junior at AHS.
The Aledo ISD board of trustees took the time to honor Choate’s memory at the beginning of Monday’s meeting.
“She was an advocate for kids because she knew her first responsibility wasn’t to educate kids, it was to make people feel safe and comfortable. She understood that her building was the safest building some of those kids would be in every day. She knew some things, math and reading, aren’t that important when you’re hungry and you can’t eat and she advocated for those kids,” AISD Board Secretary Forrest Collins said. “She wanted to make sure that board members and decision-makers had driven through the neighborhoods she served to see how those children lived — some of them slept on mattresses together, they had broken windows, no air conditioning and heat — and she was just an amazing person.
“I think one of the best ways we can honor her is to recognize that the world has changed around us. The first thing I wanna know is are people OK? That’s the first thing we need to concentrate on — not test scores, not reading — we need to know that people are OK, we need to know our teachers are OK and I think that is the way we honor an amazing woman.”
Board Vice President Jennifer Loftin said she remembers riding on a bus with Choate to visit some of those neighborhoods.
“I think her love for the Lord really gave her the ability to see the invisible and that sure will be missed,” Loftin said. “I know her kids will always treasure so many special memories because she prioritized them very well. She really will be missed.”
Place 3 board member Jessica Brown said her children attended McCall elementary, so she knew Choate well and kept in contact with her.
“My mother-in-law reached out to me after she found out and said that Julie always made her feel so special every time she picked up the kids and I think you hear that consistently with Julie on everything,” Brown said. “I remember the night she was named the McCall principal and she had told me one of her biggest concerns was balancing her role between mom and principal, and she just never missed a beat. I asked my kids what they would remember most about Mrs. Choate and they said she would always take the time to talk to them and every kid — even the kids that were getting in trouble. She treated them all the same and treated them all like they were special. How much more can you ask for from a school than feeling loved every day.”
AISD Superintendent Susan K. Bohn said parents were setting up a fund in honor of Choate to benefit her children’s education.
“That could then be used as a scholarship after [her children] are finished with higher education. We’re pretty passionate about that because we know that’s what Julie would be doing if she were here — making sure they have that opportunity, the resources for that,” Bohn said. “I talked to the staff at McCall [Monday] morning and I spent a lot of time thinking about what she would expect from us, and I think she would be incredibly excited about this week and welcoming kids back.”
The Julie Choate Higher Education Fund is now available to donate funds to at tx-aledo-lite/intouchreceipting.com/JulieChoateEdFund. According to AISD, 100% of the donations will first go to the college fund for Ben and Brittin and any remaining funds will be put toward a yearly scholarship for an AISD senior.
On her principal webpage, Choate wrote that this school year’s theme is “Grace Changes Everything,” utilizing its definition — the exercise of love, kindness, compassion, mercy, favor; disposition to benefit or serve another.
“I will periodically need some grace from you, and I will extend grace, as well. In that way, we can always keep the main thing — educating your children every day,” Choate wrote. “The last sentence of our student pledge read, ‘What begins here changes the world.’ I believe that with all my heart.”
A funeral service for Choate will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Avenue, in Fort Worth. The church’s capacity will be reduced to adhere to social distancing protocols and the service will be live streamed.
“With 17 years in the school district, she had a significant impact on a very large number of kids and staff members, and we will work to be more like her in the way she connected with people and encouraged all of us,” Bohn said.
