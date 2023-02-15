Aledo ISD recently recognized its Spring 2023 Circle of Greatness Special Honorees, set aside for employees for embody what it means to be #growinggreatness and to be #allinaledo for students.
Professional category: Callie Caldwell, Stuard Elementary teacher
One of her nominations read,”Mrs. Caldwell is very informative, provides support and recognition to my daughter. She truly cares about her students and their ability to perform their best. She provides a platform where students feel safe and comfortable. One of the best teachers thus far. Thank you!”
Another nominator shared, “Callie is not only a fabulous 4th grade teacher, but a truly amazing co-worker, friend and colleague. Everyday Callie challenges herself to meet the needs of her students. She works hard to not only teach them math but teach kids they are actually good at math-which may be more difficult.”
Auxiliary category: John Coffey, Annetta Elementary Police Officer
Officer Coffey’s nominator said, “He continues to risk his life for our students and families of Annetta, ever doing anything with any expectation — just because he cares. This morning during the storm, he was out in hail instructing families to shelter in place, making sure all of us were safe. He dealt with an incident at the school and ensured all students were safe and handled everything with grace. On a daily basis, he knows the students, engages with them, always going above and beyond their jurisdiction.”
Another nominator said, “I cannot say enough about this man! We have been in Aledo since before my children are born and have had several campus officers. While they are all great, Officer Coffey, hands down, is a whole different level. He greets every child with a smile, when the child goes in for a hug, he gives a sweet side hug to every child. I volunteer at the office weekly, and everyone’s eyes light up when they see him. He stands on FM 5 every morning and afternoon, directing traffic, which we have seen on many occasions be very scary. He loves these kids… I mean, genuinely loves them. He comes to work smiling every day! I cannot imagine a more deserving person. This morning during tornado warnings, he stood in the storm, a beacon for the Annetta families, insuring our kids get to school safely. Standing on FM 5, amid pouring rain and hail, with cars flying 50 MPH around him. He never complains… please acknowledge this man and give him the recognition deserved.”
Substitute/Campus Guest Teacher category: Sophie Collins, Annetta Elementary Guest Teacher
Her nominator said, “Sophie is a long-term sub in second grade at Annetta Elementary. She has a student who has a lot of energy and uses lots of strategies to learn differently. In her first week, she implemented a positive behavior system to encourage her student as he learned, stayed in contact with his parents with how he’s growing, and gave his family the positive hope that they’ve been longing for. She exemplifies the idea of all means all, that every student can learn, even if they learn differently!”
Paraprofessional category: Linda Hudson, secretary to police and technology
Linda’s nominator said, “My young son needed assistance after an accident and Linda Hudson drove over to the ninth grade campus where I was working to tell me with tears in her eyes and drove me to the technology building, helped us, then drove us home. She is a special lady always helping other Bearcats, whether it is technology related or helping beyond her job description. She deserves a Growing Greatness award and to be recognized!”
Another nomination read, “I requested a new badge, and she had it ready for me the very next day. She even offered to drop it by my school! When I went to go get the badge, she was so kind, and asked me if I was ready for the year to start. She was also so kind to my daughter who was with me. Linda Hudson is definitely growing greatness!”
