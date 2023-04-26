ALEDO – Aledo ISD trustees voted unanimously Thursday to name the district’s next elementary school after retiring deputy superintendent Lynn McKinney.
McKinney, who will retire in June after 37 years in Aledo ISD and 44 years as an educator, started in Aledo ISD in 1986 as a first-grade teacher. McKinney was also formerly the principal of Aledo High School (1990-1999) and just about every job between, from half-day assistant principal and half-day sixth-grade teacher to assistant superintendent of special programs and now Deputy Superintendent since 2011.
“I know how much you personally mean to me, and I know how much you personally mean to so many people in this community,” Board Secretary Forrest Collins said. “Not a person I meet in this community who has had an interaction with Lynn McKinney who doesn't just love her.
“When I think of Aledo ISD, I think of Lynn McKinney; when I think of growing greatness, I think of Lynn McKinney. I know you are retiring but your legacy will live on forever in this school district.”
Elementary School No. 7 is a part of Aledo ISD’s 2023 Bond proposal that will be on the May 6, 2023, ballot. If voters approve the 2023 bond, Elementary No. 7 will be called Lynn McKinney Elementary and is planned to open in the fall of 2024. If voters do not approve the bond, Lynn McKinney Elementary will be built at some point in the future.
“Part of what we’re doing as Lynn moves into retirement - she’s been here for 37 years from first grade teacher to deputy superintendent - we’re doing 37 days of Lynn,” Aledo ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said. “We thought this might be a pretty good way for the board to do this for Lynn.”
With part of her family and several staff members in attendance, McKinney was honored - and very surprised - that the special called board meeting was all about her.
“It’s been amazing to do what I love with people that I love in a place that I love,” McKinney said. “I think sometimes when we’ve been here for a while, we take for granted what a special place this is so we just have to keep remembering what makes us who we are and work toward that everyday.
“I cannot imagine a greater honor than the gift you all have given me today.”
In 1998, McKinney was the TASSP Region 11 Outstanding Secondary Principal and one of five state finalists for TASSP State Secondary Principal of the Year. In 2000, she won East Parker County Chamber Of Commerce’s Woman of the Year award. Her husband Randal, who was in attendance at the meeting, previously retired as a teacher in Aledo ISD.
