Jarod Scott Hagood, 22, of Stephenville, was arrested Saturday night on charges of intoxicated assault with a vehicle after causing an multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 West in Weatherford.
According to the Weatherford Police Department, Hagood was driving a 2008 blue Toyota Tundra Saturday night that flipped over in the 2100 block of I-20 West, causing the passenger in the front seat of the pickup to be ejected, sustaining serious bodily injuries. The flipped Toyota caused multiple other vehicles to crash.
WPD officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:05 p.m.
“Our officers were dispatched to the area of 405/406 mile markers on Interstate 20 regarding a major accident involving multiple vehicles, which ended up being 11 total,” WPD Sgt. John Rudolph said. “A 22-year-old [white male] passenger in Hagood’s vehicle was ejected as a result of Hagood’s pickup rolling over. Seven [additional] victims of the accident were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.”
According to the WPD report, Hagood admitted that he recently consumed alcohol beverages and after investigation was found to be operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated.
Rudolph said Hagood voluntarily submitted to a blood draw and the results are pending.
Hagood was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $20,000 bond and bonded out on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.