Aledo ISD
The Aledo ISD board of trustees Monday approved several items in an attempt to recruit new employees and retain those already employed within the district.
Pending approval of the 2022-23 budget in August, trustees this week OKed:
• A 4% raise for teachers and librarians, which is a minimum increase of $2,400
• For all other staff, 4% increase of the pay range midpoint plus targeted adjustments
• $60,200 starting salary for teachers and librarians, keeping Aledo ISD among the most competitive starting salaries in the DFW Metroplex.
• Raised the minimum hourly rate for nonexempt (hourly) staff to $15 per hour (in addition to the 4% raise).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you