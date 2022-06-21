The Aledo ISD board of trustees Monday approved several items in an attempt to recruit new employees and retain those already employed within the district.
Pending approval of the 2022-23 budget in August, trustees this week OKed:
• A 4% raise for teachers and librarians, which is a minimum increase of $2,400
• For all other staff, 4% increase of the pay range midpoint plus targeted adjustments
• $60,200 starting salary for teachers and librarians, keeping Aledo ISD among the most competitive starting salaries in the DFW Metroplex.
• Raised the minimum hourly rate for nonexempt (hourly) staff to $15 per hour (in addition to the 4% raise).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.