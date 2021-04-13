Aledo ISD said it has assigned "disciplinary consequences" after an incident about two weeks ago involving students at the Daniel Ninth Grade Center "bullying and harassing other students based on their race."
The statement was made on the district's homepage Monday afternoon after social media posts referenced an apparent Snapchat screenshot which appears to refer to a group chat created called "The (n-word) trading club/slave trade."
According to a report by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram of one of the screenshots, one person typed they would spend $1 on a peer, and another person wrote in the chat they would pay $100 for someone else.
Aledo ISD's statement did not provide details on a specific event, but said "there is no room for racism or hatred in the Aledo ISD" and that "using inappropriate, offensive and racially charged language and conduct is completely unacceptable and is prohibited by district policy."
The district said it also engaged in communication with students and the student group involved, as well as parents.
"We live in a community that comes together in support of its children and families, especially in difficult times, and we want our students of color to understand that they are loved and supported in Aledo ISD," according to the statement. "We ask that our parents and community continue to have important conversations with their children at home about racism and other forms of harassment as we all work together as a community to support our Bearcats."
