ALEDO - Aledo ISD has named Katie Griffin as principal at Stuard Elementary and Jake Bean as principal at Vandagriff Elementary.
“We are thrilled that these two excellent educators and leaders will be principals at two of our elementary campuses next school year,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said. “As a current assistant principal in our district, I know that Mr. Bean will continue growing greatness for our students as he moves to Vandagriff Elementary. And we are excited for Ms. Griffin to learn what makes being a Bearcat so special as she also brings her own culture of excellence to Stuard Elementary.
“I’d also like to thank principals Ron Shelton from Stuard and Stephanie Maroney from Vandagriff for their many years of service and dedication to our elementary Bearcats,” Bohn continued. “Their commitment to growing greatness continues to be evident as they are assisting in making these transitions to new principals easier for our students, staff and parents, which is very much appreciated.”
Griffin has been a principal at Senita Valley Elementary in the Vail Unified School District in Tucson, Arizona, since 2018. Prior to that, she was an assistant principal at Senita Valley for one year and a third- and second-grade teacher and team lead at Mesquite Elementary for three and a half years. Griffin has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix and a master of education in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.
“I am incredibly honored to become the next principal of Stuard Elementary School,” Griffin said. “Aledo's reputation of excellence, high expectations, and growing greatness align with my own leadership philosophy. Relationships are one of my biggest priorities, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others in this great community.”
Bean has been the assistant principal at McCall Elementary in Aledo ISD since 2019. Prior to that, he was an assistant principal at Aledo Middle School from 2015 to 2018 and a teacher and coach at Western Hills High School in the Fort Worth ISD from 2008 to 2015. Bean also was an alternative teacher certification program instructor at Weatherford College from 2012 to 2018. Bean has a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University and a master of education in educational leadership from the University of Texas at Arlington.
“As a lifelong Bearcat, I am humbled and honored to be named principal of Vandagriff Elementary,” Bean said. “I am so excited to get to know the outstanding students, staff and parents of the Vanda family. Mrs. Maroney is leaving some very big shoes to fill, and I look forward to partnering with her as we make this transition.”
