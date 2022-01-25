Aledo Rodeo Team members Tyson Douglas, Mason McElroy, Ashtyn Coufal and Adrianna Ruckteschler have qualified for and are headed to compete Saturday at the Fort Worth Stock Show High School Scholarship Rodeo.
The top 10 in each event at North Texas High School Rodeo qualify to compete in this rodeo.
Douglas is a senior and is currently ranked fifth in chute dogging at North Texas High School Rodeo. McElroy is a senior and currently ranked sixth in saddle bronc. Coufal is a junior, currently ranked fourth in walk up goat tying and Ruckteschler is ranked ninth in barrel racing.
First place in each event will receive a $2,000 scholarship payout as well as a Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo Buckle. The rodeo begins Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Will Rogers Coliseum. Admission is free to the public with a stock show ticket.
