The newest senior living community in Aledo has a food and beverage director who often goes beyond her culinary role.
In addition to preparing meals for the 70 residents at Harvest of Aledo, Chef Crystal Butler also takes part in the activities and takes time to speak to the residents whenever she can.
Last month, Butler joined the residents during their word search game. She also helped another resident pick out a sweet treat from the community bistro — she may have picked out one of each type!
During Christmas, which was Harvest of Aledo’s first since its opening in 2022, Butler created a special gingerbread house and festive cookies for the residents. She is also known to create four-course meals on special occasions and during holidays.
“Chef Crystal truly personifies our motto of ‘Passionate Care,’” Executive Director Sierra Hanks said. “Our dining experience is one of the reasons we stand out in the area. We are lucky to have her lead our culinary team with such expertise and kindness.”
