Residents at Harvest of Aledo Senior Living received special handmade gifts from local high school students on April 18. The gift bags with the bunny faces and ears lit up the entire room.
The functional academic students from Aledo High School happily handed their gifts to the residents in Harvest of Aledo’s arts and crafts room. Jennifer Shaw is their teacher and came up with the idea.
“They wanted to come over and deliver a craft gift that the students helped to make,” shares Paddy Parks, activities director of Harvest of Aledo. “Our residents were pleasantly surprised and enjoyed seeing the students and receiving a precious gift.”
