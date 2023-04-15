ALEDO — Bill McAdams Jr. believes in superpowers, the kind he says everyone has.
The Aledo writer/director/actor hopes that message spreads when his latest film plays at the USA Film Festival in Dallas.
“The message is, silence is not the answer,” McAdams said of just one message he wrote into, “Bully High.” “You have to talk through things.”
Casting sunny Southern California’s Muscle Beach as its backdrop, the Aledo Film Group feature film portrays the trials of fish-out-of-water Maryam Ali (Aneesha Madhock).
The Pakistani exchange student is beleaguered by classmates, in particular by bully Scarlett Smith (Taylor Jabara) but also by what seems a school consensus.
“Hey, brown girl,” a boy asks her in the movie’s trailer. “Was your dad a part of 9/11?”
In an interview, McAdams didn’t say what ultimately comes of Ali. Friends and filmlovers will have to find a seat in the Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, at 4:30 p.m. on April 23.
He did, however, reveal other messages tucked into his Indie film script.
“At the end, we’re all the same,” he said. “I think that is the big message.”
That includes a shared tendency to react to the unknown with fear. But, that’s when superpowers should be summoned, McAdams says.
“When you explain things, and that fear kind of goes away, that makes it interesting,” McAdams, a sometime stand-in for Matt Damon, told the Weatherford Democrat. “I care about the message and giving people something special that can make us, and anybody, improve themself.”
There’s a reason, beyond craftmaking, for 53-year-old McAdams to feel deeply about his movie. In drilling down into the individual character story lines, McAdams honed in on his “mean girl,” Scarlett Smith (Taylor Jabara of Plano).
“I gave her my most personal story in my life,” he said, before sharing that he was molested when he was 12 years old. “So the (inner) monologue of the mean girl is my story, and I gave that to her verbatim.
“The mean girl is, like, beautiful. I always have this quote: ‘Pretty girls kill themselves, too.’ This girl’s from Plano, Texas — I told her what happened to me so she can take hold of that monologue and use it. and she just destroyed it.”
McAdams hopes “Bully High” destroys at the Angelika Film Center — or at least breaks a leg. There are just three to five venues in the country considered USA Film Festival host sites.
“If your film shows there, you’re in the momentum for an Academy Award,” McAdams said. “That’s how prestigious this theater is.”
And if people can’t make the Dallas event, “Bully High” is planned for release on You Tube and Amazon Prime.
McAdams just hopes viewers will find their superpower somewhere in the his mythical school’s hallways.
“Our superpower is self-confidence,” he said.
