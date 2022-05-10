The Rebecca James Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Aledo High School senior Madeleine Gass May 3.
The Rebecca James Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 2013 in her memory. The fund seeks to further the development of good character through education by offering scholarships to men and women who are in need of financial assistance. Recipients are asked to carry on the legacy and principles that James lived in her daily life … of always helping others which will allow that legacy to live on.
James was a mother, wife and a teacher particularly interested in education as a means of promoting maturity, intelligence and good citizenship. Her memorial scholarship fund is devoted to high school seniors within Aledo ISD. Scholarships currently are a single $1,000 per year award to be applied to an institution of higher education of the recipient’s choice. They are granted for a period of one academic year at a time.
Students can apply by filling out the attached application form and writing the required essays. Communication with applicants is done by email. Applicants need to provide a valid email or physical address and update with any change in address.
The fund is administered by Devin James, Larry Bannister and Tina Hicks. A selection committee of three outside volunteers will have final determination of the recipient. The applications will be available by Jan. 31 of each year with a deadline of March 31 each year. For more information, contact Tina Hicks at tina@twhicksinc.com.
Gass plans on attending Texas A&M University in the fall.
