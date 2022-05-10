Special to the Weatherford Democrat

The Rebecca James Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Aledo High School senior Madeleine Gass May 3. Gass plans on attending Texas A&M University in the fall. The James family created the scholarship in memory of Rebecca James who passed away on June 26, 2013 after a battle with lymphoma. The scholarship is awarded each year on her birthday of April 30. From left, Walker James, Adaline James, Madeleine Gass and Devin James).