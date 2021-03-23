All Texas adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of age, occupation or health status starting on March 29, state health officials said Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is still asking providers to prioritize appointments for people 80 years old or older and to prioritize walk-ins from anyone in that age group who shows up without an appointment.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.
"All Texas adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on March 29" was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2021/03/23/texans-eligible-covid-vaccine/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
