ALLEN — Law enforcement has positively identified the eight victims killed in a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlet Mall May 6.
Five adults, including the shooter were killed, including: Kyu Song Cho, 37, of Dallas; Cindy Cho, 35, of Dallas; Christian LaCour, 20, of Nevada; Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32, of Dallas; and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26, of McKinney.
Three juveniles also died in the shooting, including an 11-year-old female, of Sachse; a 8-year-old female of Sachse; and a 3-year-old boy from Dallas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is scheduled to hold a press briefing Tuesday.
