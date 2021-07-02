WEATHERFORD — An Amber Alert out of Ennis for an abducted child was cancelled after the baby was found safe in Parker County Friday afternoon, police said.
The Ennis Police Department reported Faith Reid, the mother of the child, and her boyfriend entered an Ennis residence and took the 7-month-old from the home.
The father of the child followed the two out of the house and became involved in an altercation with the boyfriend, identified as Marcus Nest. During the altercation, Nest pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot the child’s father, according to EPD. Nest and Reid then placed the child into a white Ford F-150 and fled the area.
Reid was taken into custody for aggravated assault, and police say the Nest is not in custody at this time.
