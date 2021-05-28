Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

A few showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.