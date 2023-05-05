The Parker County Attorney’s Office held its 13th Annual School Art Contest April 27 to an excited crowd of young artists.
Local schools were well represented this year, with more than 70 entries from around the county. This art show is put in during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with the theme for the art contest being “Transformation.”
“The national theme of Crime Victims’ Rights Week is Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. We choose ‘Transformation’ as our art contest theme because it supports our efforts to elevate, engage and effect change for crime survivors,” said Professional Victim Assistance Coordinator Lisa Mehrhoff.
Parker County Attorney John Forrest reiterated the need to support local victims of crime. Events held throughout the year are to bring awareness to community members that if you run across someone in need, communicate to his office and we will point you to the right program and someone who can help,
“Parker County is dedicated to supporting victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime,” Forrest said. “This collaboration with Parker County schools is one way we can engage out community in response efforts.
“I am grateful for the handiwork of these amazing artists and their impact on our coordinated community outreach.”
Winners are as follows:
First Place (Middle and High School) – Foster Arft, Aledo HS
Second Place (Middle and High School) – Stephanie Velasquez, Peaster HS
Third Place (Middle and High School) — Presley Youngblood, Brock HS
First Place (Elementary) — Kaseyn Henschel, Stuard Elementary
Second Place (Elementary) — Henry Farrell, Stuard Elementary
Third Place (Elementary) — Ruth Lindly, Stuard Elementary
Best of Show — Cayleigh Garner, Aledo HS
Phoenix Award, DA — Logan Morrow, Stuard Elementary
Compassion Award — Zoe Morrow, Aledo Middle School
The art show was sponsored by Weatherford College, Allison Bedore, Sons of the American Legion and the Parker County District Attorney’s Office, with special thanks to a guest artist and judge Lisa May.
