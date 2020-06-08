Emergency Services District 1 Board President Mark Jack and Fire Chief Stephen Watson recapped the 2019 year and discussed improvements, incidents, the future and challenges at Monday’s Parker County commissioner’s court.
“We protect 311 square miles, roughly one-third of Parker County, and based on appraisal records analysis, we estimate about 60,000 people that live within ESD 1. We also have close to 2,000 residential improvements under construction right now. We’re up to 36 full time staff now and we still utilize almost 40 part-timers and several volunteers to achieve our staff model,” Watson said. “We responded to a total of 4,432 incidents for the year 2019. It was actually a slow year for wildfires given that we had pretty consistent rainfall throughout the year, however, we still did have some impactful wild land urban interface fires in our district. One of them was a fire we had that started from lightning strike followed by high winds. That’s something we’re devoting an extra amount of training and resources to with our personnel because of the way Parker County is building out and especially because a lot of our development is in unincorporated areas.”
Jack said ESD 1 has received a favorable fiscal year audit, which the commissioners accepted Monday morning.
“It’s quite in-depth and we’re required by law to get this every year,” Jack said. “This year we had no discrepancies — everything was according to government standards — and had a favorable audit once again. It’s several pages, but we’re very healthy financially and we’re in good shape.”
Watson said ESD 1 not only provide typical fire rescue services, but also educational services to children in the county.
“As is usual fire protection and the things that come with that is what we do. We also operate the Firm Alarm Center, which is something that is a collaborative effort between all the ESDs and the city of Willow Park in cooperation with the county allowing us to continue to house that at the [Emergency Operations Center],” Watson said. “We have our Life and Fire Safety Public Education, which is where we teach fire and life safety training to kindergarten through fourth-grade children. This year we reached a little over 5,000 kids with our characterization program. This is something we’ve sent out staff to formal training for and each year there’s several thousand kids in Parker County — in the Peaster, Poolville, Springtown and Aledo school districts — that we go to, as well as Silver Creek Elementary. So we feel like that’s a very impactful program.”
Watson said at any given time ESD 1 has 22 firefighters on duty across the district and said some improvements include additional full-time staff.
“One thing we brought online this year is putting a crew at Poolville. It’s not something we’re hiring overtime for yet, but we’re phasing in the staffing there just as we have with all of our other stations over the years,” Watson said. “We’ve doubled our full-time staff in the last 24 months, so there’s a more readily available force of firefighters out there to respond than there was three years ago. We’ve hired a new medical director and we’ve been trying to improve our coordination with Lifecare [EMS] on the ambulance side of things. We arrive before the ambulance on a medical call about 56% of the time and there are pocket areas in the district where we arrive first about 92% of the time, so we’re trying to improve from a basic level of care to advance level of care.”
Watson said some of the challenges ESD 1 is facing includes funding and volunteer staffing.
“Probably one of the biggest challenges we face is funding. We’re constitutionally capped on our tax rate. But we’re trying to improvise and provide the best level of service that we can. Another big challenge is transportation. There are a new subdivision and new streets going in every day across our district. As the rapid growth is happening, our distribution would be a whole lot more effective if we had two ways in and out of these subdivisions going in,” Watsons said. “We have a core group [of volunteers], but it’s definitely less than it used to be. I think the challenge is a lot of people in Parker County that would be good for that usually work, they have kids, sports and a lot going on, and our bare minimum training for volunteers is a little over 400 hours, so it’s difficult to find people that have the time to commit to that. But we do still have a core group of volunteers.”
As the president of the State Association of Fire and Emergency Districts (SAFE-D), Jack said he’s continued to advocate for ESDs through Texas legislation.
“There’s 12 board of directors across the state that are involved in the state fire district association and I’m the president and I have just been re-elected for two more years. I am actively involved in legislation. I am already working on legislation for January 2021 for fire districts. We’re also starting to see a lot of municipalities get involved with ESDs and are starting to interact and help out in trying to parlay our efforts into legislation,” Jack said. “We also help fire departments create ESDs, so we’re very active.”
Following the acceptance of the financial audit and discussion, Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said he appreciates everything ESD 1 does for county residents.
“We appreciate y’all and you represent Parker County well, so thank you,” Conley said.
