It’s been a rough year with COVID, and organizers with the Project Prom 2021 are asking for the public’s help in raising funds for the event.
To help with the cost, the committee is holding an Adult 80’s Prom April 17 at Shep’s Scoreboard.
Patrons are invited to dress in their best 80’s Prom attire to dance the night away, sing karaoke and participate in a silent auction.
All proceeds will go to provide a safe event for seniors after prom.
Tickets are $25 per person, or $200 for a table for 10 people. Cash or Venmo will be accepted.
Committee members say Project Prom is important to help keeping seniors safe on Prom Night.
“Underage drinking is a national crisis putting millions of lives at risk as well as the future of many of our youth,” Melanie Curtin said. “Prom Night should be a time of celebration, reflection and looking toward the future for all seniors and their families.”
This year’s WHS Prom will be held May 8 at Urban Air in Hudson Oaks from midnight to 6 a.m. The estimated cost to put the event is about $100 per student.
Curtin said they are hoping to raise about $15,000 through the April 17 fundraiser as well as donations.
“Project Prom has been an annual event for over 20 years, and has been made possible only due to the generosity of parents, townspeople and our supportive Parker County businesses,” Toscha McCune said.
For questions or donations, email whsroosprojectprom@gmail.com.
