Hudson Oaks police made an arrest after investigating an alleged threat made by an adult toward Mary Martin Elementary Wednesday, according to a letter sent out by Mary Martin Principal Amy Crippen Thursday morning.
"This morning we received confirmation from the Hudson Oaks Police Department that the individual was detained and arrested on Oakridge Drive yesterday afternoon," according to the letter. "I can also tell you that the individual who reported this alleged threat contacted the Hudson Oak Police Department. We were not aware of the situation until we were notified by the police. However, once we learned of this situation, we immediately implemented additional safety protocols to prevent this individual from entering our campus."
District officials said they were unable to communicate specific details as the situation is a police matter, but assured that the situation had been resolved.
The Weatherford Democrat reached out to the Hudson Oaks Police Department to confirm the identity of the individual arrested. Officials there said they would be releasing more details later today.
Crippen's letter said there was an increased police presence around WISD campuses this week to provide an additional layer of security following the school shooting in Uvalde.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
