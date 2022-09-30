A Parker County man has been taken into custody in connection with a storage facility burglary investigation.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 377 where an individual reported an unknown suspect burglarized the facility in the overnight hours of Sept. 5.
The victim reported the suspect stole a truck and cargo trailer belonging to a local church, which was filled with stage, lighting and sound equipment valued over $100,000. In the following days, several additional individuals reported their storage units had also been broken into with at least $17,000 worth of additional items stolen including money, rare coins, monogrammed lighter, guns, electronics, jewelry and vintage alcohol.
Sheriff’s investigators observed two male suspects on security footage loading the stolen items into the cargo trailer belonging to the church.
Fort Worth Police conducted a traffic stop two days later and identified the truck as being stolen out of Parker County. The driver of the stolen truck was identified as Daniel John Ramos, 38, of Fort Worth. Sheriff’s investigators observed the arrest footage, where Ramos was positively identified as the same suspect who was captured on video surveillance stealing the truck, trailer and items from the storage units.
Sheriff’s investigators said at the time of his arrest, Ramos was wearing the same clothing and shoes as the night he was caught on the facility’s surveillance footage.
Sheriff’s investigators also recovered the stolen rare coins and monogrammed lighter in the stolen truck Ramos was driving.
Ramos was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation, enhancing his current Parker County charges of theft of property and burglary of a building.
He is currently in Tarrant County Jail on additional charges including two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of evading arrest detention and possession of a controlled substance.
Authier said he appreciates the cooperative efforts between Fort Worth Police and the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.
This case is currently under active investigation. Additional charges are pending.
