Parker County Special Crimes Unit investigators arrested a man following a lengthy drug investigation in a cooperative effort with the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the investigation was initiated after Special Crimes investigators and US Postal Inspectors learned of an attempt to use the U.S. Mail as part of a drug trafficking scheme. The investigation led SCU investigators and US Postal Inspectors to the suspect, who is believed to be the main source of the local distribution. SCU investigators and US Postal Inspectors obtained and executed a search warrant June 28, at an apartment complex in the 200 block of College Park Drive in Weatherford.
SCU investigators and US Postal Inspectors located and seized a large quantity of suspected illegal narcotics inside the apartment, which was being rented by Louis Fernando Orona, 23.
Orona admitted to law enforcement officers that the drugs belonged to him.
Authorities seized 125 cartridges of suspected liquid Tetrahydrocannabinol with a street value of $6,250; 218 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms) with a street value of $3,270; 1,962 grams of hydroponic marijuana with a street value of $19,620; 453 grams of crystalized marijuana with a street value of $10,400, and six grams of marijuana extract (wax) with a street value of $60.
SCU investigators said the suspected narcotics were packaged in individual baggies, which is a known method for the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics. The total street value of the drugs seized was $39,600.
Orona was arrested and charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2; second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 and state jail felony possession of marijuana.
Orona was released the following day on a $40,000 bond. The case against Orona will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking prosecution.
Investigators stated a toddler was located inside the residence. Child Protective Services was contacted, and the child was released to the custody of a family member.
Authier thanked the United States Postal Inspection Service in assisting his agency with the investigation and in the execution of the search warrant.
“Parker County has always taken a proactive stance in drug enforcement investigations,” he said. “Certain investigations lead us to contact outside law enforcement agencies to assist in the investigations. These measures are vital in successful investigations.”
