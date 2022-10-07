The Parker County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a structure fire that occurred Thursday morning.
Fire Marshal Sean Hughes said his office has a suspect in custody and the fire, which was called in around 10 a.m. near the 500 block of Jones Road, is being investigated as arson.
Greenwood VFD Chief Rodney Robertson said the structure was a metal building that had been repurposed as a house, and was "totally destroyed."
"We wound up with a total of 36 firefighters to get the fire under control and extinguished," he said, noting that Weatherford Fire Department also responded. "We had several exposures but it never extended beyond the original fire, other than trash and debris."
Three firefighters sustained injuries, but were treated and released.
The Parker County Sheriff's Office also responded to a request for assistance.
