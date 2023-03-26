The Weatherford Art Association invites you to see artist Lynne Buchanan demonstrate her contemporary painting style at the April 24 meeting from 6-7:45 p.m. at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford.
A retired public school art teacher, Buchanan began her career painting realistic subjects from her childhood visits to rural Kansas and Nebraska. Childhood memories of old barns, cacti and old buildings were her earliest subjects. She gradually transitioned into an abstract style, where her art works still contain images of peaceful memories of New Mexico landscapes.
Buchanan explores her abstraction both with multiple materials and techniques to establish a visual conversation with her viewer. Her art often includes painting and collage materials, photography and graphite textural elements. Come watch and listen to this inventive and respected artist as she demonstrates her unique vision.
Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501(3-c) corporation that promotes the growth of art appreciation among members and the public through community education, instructional demonstrations and lectures plus public display and sales of member artwork. The group welcomes students, single adult and family memberships and includes beginning and seasoned artists in all 2-D and 3-D media. Regular meetings are held every fourth Monday of each month except December. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
