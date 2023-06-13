WEATHERFORD — It’s been four years since a small group of Weatherford business and community leaders made the trek to Australia. Now, the Aussies are returning the favor.
Weatherford and the North Texas community will welcome a delegation of Australian business owners in mid-October, who will be observing the area as a prospective home for new businesses.
In 2019, some 16 individuals from Parker County took the trip “down under” to Toowoomba, Queensland after creating a sister cities partnership with the Weatherford city council, aimed at fostering a relationship between the two cities through economic, cultural and academic exchange.
“I am looking forward to bringing a delegation of key businesspeople from the Toowoomba and Surat Basin region,” Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise CEO Greg Bowden said. “We are anticipating a sharing of knowledge, business to business exchanges and cross promoting our regions especially in major industries such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing. This relationship is important to our region and the future looks bright for ongoing economic development exchanges.”
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall called the upcoming visit an opportunity for Weatherford to shine, as the 2019 visit resulted in the establishment of several U.S. operations in Parker County from various Toowoomba-based businesses, such as Norseman Equipment, TTQ Agriculture Farm Machinery and the Wagners Construction Materials in Cresson.
“Hosting this first-of-its-kind visit is an extraordinary opportunity for Weatherford, offering a unique gateway to international economic development,” Paschall said. “We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming the Australian business leaders, as this visit will not only put Weatherford in the global spotlight but also foster invaluable connections and create a platform for unprecedented growth.”
Hayley Warren, a TSBE project manager and the sponsor of the Australian group’s travel, said the areas of agriculture, energy and manufacturing are of great interest to the group.
“And, just as important, is just forming relationships in Weatherford and North Texas with professionals and businesses who are interested in developing profitable connections benefitting both communities,” she said.
The trip to Weatherford is scheduled for Oct. 16-22, and is being sponsored by the city of Weatherford in coordination with Downtown Weatherford, Inc. and attorney Jim Eggleston.
Eggleston was among the initial delegation that went to Australia, and had the opportunity to speak at various events about Texas.
“They liked to hear us talk as much as we liked to hear them,” he said. “We watched the Super Bowl together (it was breakfast-time Monday there). We quickly discovered how much we enjoyed each other and how we so easily all became friends.”
The Australian group is also expected to visit various locations in Fort Worth, Austin and Houston. Weatherford hosts have assured their guests there will be some barbecue and perhaps a cutting horse or two during their visit.
“Weatherford is an ideal destination for international expansion, and we are excited to showcase our city’s robust infrastructure, vibrant community and unwavering commitment to long-term job growth,” Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp said. “As we welcome the Australian delegation from Toowoomba and the Surat Basin region, we aim to demonstrate the limitless possibilities for collaboration and innovation. Our dynamic community, coupled with strategic planning, makes Weatherford an ideal partner for businesses seeking to establish a foothold in North Texas.”
Val Kim, a Weatherford resident and Australian native, was also among the Weatherford delegation who visited Toowoomba, noting the progress made on the business front since then.
“On the education front, there are enormous opportunities to leverage teaching and research opportunities, and create exchange programs across both regions,” he said. “Of course, the cultural exchange opportunities are endless! Wouldn’t it be great if we had Aussie musicians touring Parker County? How about rugby students from Toowoomba playing for the Weatherford Kangaroos?
“Although we are worlds apart geographically, I’ve experienced the same wholesome rural way of life, which is the common thread that runs in both Texas and Queensland. It is an incredibly strong foundation to build a sister-citizenship.”
Montgomery said they are planning at least one open event where the community can meet the visitors, develop relationships and learn more about the collaborative partnership between both cities.
Leaders are also hoping to officially formalize the sister city relationship during the fall visit.
“The city of Weatherford approved a sister city relationship with Toowoomba in 2019, but due to having just taken on a similar relationship with a city in Japan and the onset of COVID a year later, Toowoomba had to put formalizing the collaboration with Weatherford on hold,” Eggleston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.