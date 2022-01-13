A 35-year-old Austin man pled guilty to murdering his girlfriend and was sentenced to 30 years in prison in district court in Weatherford on Thursday.
Stephen Joshua Martinez was convicted of shooting Michelle Steinman Davis off of Interstate 20 in Millsap on March 26, 2019. Shortly after shooting her, Martinez called 911 and told a dispatcher, “I just shot somebody.” Martinez said that the couple were driving back to Austin and got into an argument. He then described himself and the gun he used so that officers could locate both. Parker County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers arrived on scene and arrested Martinez shortly thereafter.
According to court records, in September, 2019, based on an evaluation by a forensic psychologist, District Judge Graham Quisenberry declared Martinez incompetent and ordered that he be placed in the North Texas State Hospital for competency restoration. Over two years later, based on a new report from the facility, Quisenberry ordered Martinez restored to competency. The following day, Martinez’s attorney filed a notice of intent to seek an insanity finding at trial.
“This case was not about who killed Michelle Davis,” said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. “It was about whether we could get Mr. Martinez to the point where he was competent to stand trial and, if so, whether or not he was insane at the time of the murder.”
Davis, who was 24 at the time of her death, was a graduate of Amarillo High School who was an accomplished singer-songwriter who enjoyed painting and making pottery, according to her obituary.
“We discussed the case and the insanity issue with the victim’s family and they believed that a 30 year prison sentence was a good resolution,” Swain said. “While competence to stand trial is required for a trial or to plead guilty, a competent defendant can agree not to raise a defensive issue, including insanity.”
