Parker County commissioners in a special meeting Friday voted 4-1 to appoint Parker County Chief Deputy Russ Authier to fill the role of sheriff.
The appointment comes after the passing of Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler on Feb. 27.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley made the motion, seconded by Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan.
When asked how it feels to be appointed as sheriff, Authier said it’s too early to tell.
“It’s very humbling, I’m honored and I’m going to do the best job that I can do for the citizens,” he said. “[Fowler] had a great legacy and we always had the philosophy that we build a better mousetrap every day. We were not stagnant and we move forward, we have to in this type of work and we’ll continue to move forward.”
Authier will fill the sheriff's position until the next general election.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden voted against the motion, citing concerns over the selection process.
"I believe to appoint anyone without giving the opportunity for others gives the appearance of some kind of backroom deal," Walden said. "I don't think it's fair to anybody to be appointed that way. It's not open government and it's not transparent.
"Every other time, we've posted that position, we've taken applications and we've conducted interviews and hired who we thought was the best person."
Walden said his concerns were nothing personal against Authier, who he said was certainly in the position to handle the job.
"That's just an appearance — in your mind," Conley said. "Russ Authier is the most qualified person in the state of Texas to take this job."
Walden said he wasn't disputing that.
Dugan added that he thought it would be in the best interest of the county to go ahead and move forward.
"I've had more politics thrown at me on this than you normally hear during a primary election," he said. "November will be here real soon and anybody who wants to thrown their hat in the ring can sign up to run."
County Judge Pat Deen said the "backroom discussion" perception was concerning to him, as well as Dugan's comments on politics.
"The thing that resonates with me is that this is going to be a very short stint," Deen said of the appointed term. "The relationship [Russ has] with me and our communication, we haven't missed a beat.
"There's a continuity and it's important to me to continue that."
