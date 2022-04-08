A 40-year-old Azle man pled guilty to three aggravated robbery cases and a felon in possession of a firearm charge in a Weatherford courtroom Friday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.
Taylor Onie Ray, Jr., committed all three robbery cases in one spree in December 2019 when he used a pistol to steal or try to steal vehicles from three people in Weatherford and Hudson Oaks. At the time, Ray was in the process of fleeing from Weatherford police officers who were trying to arrest him for burglarizing a vehicle.
“Mr. Ray was finally apprehended by two DPS State Troopers shortly after he carjacked a pickup from his final victim on Newell Road in Hudson Oaks,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “At risk to their own safety, the troopers determined that, for the safety of the community, they needed to use their patrol car to ram the truck that Mr. Ray had just stolen at gunpoint. The head-on collision that took place resulted in his arrest without any other civilians being harmed.”
“Unfortunately, one of the troopers suffered an injury to his hand that required lengthy physical therapy to rehabilitate,” Swain said. “Since this defendant had held three people at gunpoint in the past 20 minutes, the troopers’ decision to make this pursuit end was undoubtedly the right one, was a courageous, selfless decision, and is something deserving of thanks from our entire community.”
The events on December 12, 2019 began to unfold when Weatherford Police Department officers met Ray in the parking lot of a business near South Main Street and Interstate 20 in an effort to get him to return some property recently stolen in a vehicle burglary. Ray had been texting with the burglary victim and was trying to get the victim to buy the items back from him. When Ray realized that it was the police and not the burglary victim meeting him in the parking lot, he fled in a pickup truck, striking a Weatherford PD detective’s vehicle that was in his way.
Ray managed to elude officers as he traveled south of Weatherford, eventually abandoning his vehicle and going house-to-house attempting to find a vehicle to steal. He entered the back door of an elderly woman’s home in a neighborhood off of Bethel Road, south of Weatherford High School, wielded a handgun, and demanded that she give him the keys to her truck.
“She gave him the key fob, but because Mr. Ray had spent so many years in prison recently, he did not recognize the fob as being the way you start a push-to-start vehicle,” Swain said. “She offered to go start it for him. When he watched her from inside the home, worried the police searching the area might see him, she took the opportunity to not only turn on her pickup, but to back it out of the driveway and flee to safety, calling 911 in the process. This was one gutsy woman.”
After she drove off, Ray went next door, successfully held up her neighbor, and took his pickup truck. The man who had been robbed called 911 and gave the dispatcher a description of his stolen pickup and the man who had stolen it.
The proximity of the fleeing suspect to Weatherford High School resulted in the school being put on lockdown for a period of time. One of the School Resource Officers, a Weatherford PD officer, heard the dispatcher’s description of the stolen pickup, saw it coming down Bethel Road, and began pursuing it, trying to pull it over. Multiple other officers, deputies, and troopers continued to pursue Ray until he was finally caught in Hudson Oaks.
“This was a very dangerous offender who needed a long sentence,” Swain said. “With the sentence he received today, we know that he will be locked away in prison for decades, keeping Parker County residents safe.”
The felon in possession of a firearm case that Ray pled guilty to was from a June, 2018 offense that stemmed from a Palo Pinto County investigation. Mineral Wells PD detectives were investigating an aggravated robbery case and, in conjunction with Parker County Sheriff’s deputies, found several guns when they arrested Ray at his Poolville home.
“Now that he is done with our charges, Mr. Ray will have to go to Palo Pinto County to face his aggravated robbery case there and to Ellis County, where he has evading arrest with a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, and drug charges,” Swain said.
“I want to thank our law enforcement partners with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Weatherford and Hudson Oaks Police Departments, and Texas DPS Highway Patrol for their work to keep our people safe and help us with investigating and prosecuting this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Abby Placke, who prosecuted the case with Swain. “We even had help from outside our county from Mineral Wells PD and Midlothian PD down in Ellis County. The teamwork on this case across multiple law enforcement agencies was excellent and much appreciated.”
Ray will not be eligible to be considered for parole until he has served at least 22 ½ years of his 45 year sentence, Swain said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.