JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fenn, a native of Azle, serves with Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 8 based out of Jacksonville, Florida. The squadron’s primary mission is to undertake maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Fenn, a 2020 graduate of Azle High School, joined the Navy two years ago.
“I joined the Navy for the education opportunities and the chance to become a pilot,” said Fenn. “I have always wanted to be a pilot and that’s a goal I’m striving for.”
Today, Fenn relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Azle to succeed in the military.
“Growing up, I learned that nothing comes free,” said Fenn. “Everything in life is earned and if you want something you have to go get it.”
These lessons have helped Fenn while serving in the Navy.
VP 8 flies the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S. Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will man, train, operate and deploy, according to Navy officials. While the aircraft is also equipped with high-quality weapon systems, it also has an open architecture to allow for expansion. P-8A deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.
This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. “This is our calling. and I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
Serving in the Navy means Fenn is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is instrumental in maintaining the situational awareness of the surface and subsurface of the seas,” said Fenn. “All of that to protect our freedoms and way of life.”
Fenn and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of advancing in rank to petty officer second class in two years,” said Fenn. “That is something that you don’t see very often.”
As Fenn and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives me a greater outlook on life,” said Fenn. “It gives me a greater appreciation for what I have.”
Fenn is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my parents, Christina Epps and Richie Fenn, and my uncle, Cmdr. Jamie Epps,” added Fenn. “They have been a constant source of motivation and support since I joined the Navy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.