Azle authorities announced investigations into threats made via social media by a former student against the high school Monday, school officials said in a statement.
School administrators said they were made away of a "disturbing social media post" on the afternoon of Sept. 11. No specific threat was made against a school, student or staff member, but Azle High School was mentioned in a separate post, the district said.
An increase in police presence was made at the high school this week, with AHS teachers and administrators "remaining vigilant with daily safety protocols," according to the statement.
An update Monday afternoon noted that all campuses remained open, though "if at any time the police or administration feels that the situation warrants additional safety measures, the district will take immediate action."
Azle ISD confirmed that text messages and a video threat had been posted and shared, with the parents of the suspect believing the former student is in Oklahoma. The Azle PD Tactical Team and FBI are also involved.
