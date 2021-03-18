The Better Business Bureau is alerting the public of reports of a new COVID-19 vaccine email scam where people are asked to complete a survey. They offer a free reward but ask people to pay a nominal fee “to cover shipping.”
"Survey scams like this are a creative way to steal your identity or money," said Jennifer Salazar, program director of the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol - Better Business Bureau Education Foundation. "Many survey scams offer a reward and give you a limited time to respond if you want to take the survey. A legitimate survey would not assign a time limit, nor would they ask for your credit card or bank account to pay for a reward."
Salazar said scammers know people have received vaccines and are capitalizing on it and warns against giving out sensitive information. Fake surveys can be used for a myriad of uses; to steal your information, collect data about you to commit identity theft, or even install malware on your computer when you click on a link in your email.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the vaccine companies (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson) are currently directing all vaccine recipients to enroll in the CDC V-Safe program as a post-vaccine monitoring mechanism at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html. There is no other survey being recommended at this time.
If you have any questions or want to report a scam, contact the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol at 888-341-6187. The Senior Medicare Patrol of Texas is part of the national Senior Medicare Patrol Program funded by the Administration for Community Living. The Houston Better Business Bureau Education Foundation is the holder of the grant for the State of Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.