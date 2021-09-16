On Sept. 15, 2021 at approximately 10 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 20 in western Parker County.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 1995 Buick Century, driven by Elijah W. Verdun, 25, of Benbrook, was traveling west on Interstate 20 and, for an undetermined reason, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and traveled back into the westbound lane of travel. The Buick was disabled in the roadway with no lights activated. A 2018 Infinity, driven by 21-year-old Darren Berkley of Mansfield, was traveling west and was not able to see the disabled Buick in the roadway in time to avoid a collision. The Infinity struck the rear of the Buick. Verdun died at the scene. Berkley was treated for undisclosed injuries at the scene and released.
No additional information is available.
