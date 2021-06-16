WASHINGTON – A bipartisan bill between U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) to make Juneteenth a federal holiday has cleared the Senate.
“The freedom of all Americans that Texas celebrates every Juneteenth should be celebrated all across the nation,” said Cornyn. “The passage of this bill represents a big step in our nation’s journey toward equality. I thank my colleagues in the Senate for their support, and my fellow Texans who have been celebrating this important holiday for more than a century.”
Juneteenth is already a state holiday in Texas, 46 other states, and the District of Columbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.