Due to a water outage, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Spanish Park Estates public water system, in Parker County, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).
Due to repeated power outages the system is unable to keep up with demand. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time. This notice affects all 32 customers.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
