Weatherford College police, the Weatherford Police Department and Weatherford Fire responded to a reported bomb threat at the Alkek Fine Arts Center around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police quickly determined the credibility of the call was low, according to a release by the college. Emergency personnel conducted a precautionary search of the facilities in question and confirmed that there was no threat to the public. Weatherford College resumed normal operations.
