WISE COUNTY — A Boyd man was killed Sunday evening when the vehicle he was driving failed to yield the right-of-way to another vehicle.
At approximately 5:15 p. m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatality crash on State Highway 114 at County Road 4489.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Chevrolet pickup was at the intersection of CR 4489 and SH 114 stopped on CR 4489. The Chevrolet failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2007 Ford pickup that was traveling on SH 114, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. The vehicles collided. The driver of the Chevrolet, Jerry G. Baker, Jr, 32, died at the scene. A passenger in the Chevrolet, Lora L. Cahill, 52, was transported to JPS hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries. Both are from Boyd. The driver of the Ford, Johnathan M. Irby, 38, of Springtown, was not injured.
No additional information is available.
