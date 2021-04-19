Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier announced the promotion of Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Brazeal as the newest patrol corporal last week.
Authier congratulated Brazeal Friday, swearing him in and presenting him with his new corporal’s badge.
“We are happy to have Caleb as our newest patrol corporal,” he said. “He brings integrity and great law enforcement experience to the sheriff’s office. He has a strong desire to teach others. We are looking forward to having him lead our patrol ranks to new directions while implementing his work ethic to younger deputies.”
Brazeal has been with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office for three years. He graduated from Weatherford College Police Academy in April 2013, and was hired by Palo Pinto County Sheriff’s Office later that same year.
He has been a breacher on the Parker County Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team for more than two years. He was awarded the Medal of Valor for his actions on a SWAT callout of a barricaded murder suspect case in July 2020. He is also a patrol field training officer.
Brazeal has one daughter, and they reside in the county where he serves.
He trains in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and is currently a brown belt. He also enjoys carpentry as a hobby and spending his spare time with his daughter and family.
Brazeal said he is looking forward to his new patrol corporal position.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to be in a leadership position,” he said. “I have a passion for teaching others, and I am pleased be given the opportunity to lead by example. With that opportunity, I am hoping to mold better deputies, as my former ranking officers did for me.”
