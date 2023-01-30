Visitors to Possum Kingdom Lake may soon see another type of uniform responding to calls and patrolling the water supply reservoir.
The Brazos River Authority Board of Directors was presented with options for a potential interlocal agreement with the Palo Pinto County Sheriff's Office for collaboration in providing a safe and secure environment for the public and BRA's critical infrastructure at their regular bimonthly meeting on January 30 in Waco.
The move comes as the result of an internal study by the BRA that was prompted by difficulty in filling and maintaining employees in lake ranger positions at Possum Kingdom Lake. After considering several options and types of agreements, including temporary or contract-provided officers, the BRA chose to explore a partnership with the county similar to those held under past agreements.
The BRA began employing guards and park or lake rangers in the early 1940s. Since then, several agreements between the Brazos River Authority and Palo Pinto County for sheriff's deputy support existed, with the first agreement forged in 1966.
Unlike the BRA's other two reservoirs – Lakes Granbury and Limestone – Possum Kingdom Lake sees a substantial number of visitors and is in a much more rural location primarily located within Palo Pinto County's jurisdiction. The proposed agreement is modeled after ventures by other river authorities, water districts and similar organizations.
If approved by the BRA Board and Palo Pinto County Commissions, the agreement would allow the county to take over the law enforcement needs of the reservoir, including patrols of the Morris Sheppard Dam's critical infrastructure. The consolidation would eliminate duplication of effort and costs while better facilitating the coordination of resources and response to multi-jurisdictional incidents. The agreement would also provide the county with two additional deputies during the off-season when lake traffic and concerns are slower.
If the proposed interlocal agreement is executed, the county will provide no less than two full-time deputies to patrol and respond to calls on Possum Kingdom Lake and associated BRA property, with more on holidays that generate larger crowds. In exchange, the Interlocal Agreement contemplates that the BRA will pay the county a sum to be determined once a final draft of the Interlocal is complete. The BRA would also convey two patrol vehicles and a patrol boat to the county.
The BRA Board of Directors anticipates consideration of a resolution for the potential interlocal agreement at their regular bimonthly meeting in March. For questions or concerns, contact the BRA via email at information@brazos.org.
