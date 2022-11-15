WISE COUNTY — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle along Farm-to-Market Road 920 Monday evening.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash, which occurred about a half mile south of Bridgeport around 5:15 p.m.
According to DPS, the driver of a GMC Sierra truck was traveling south on FM 920 and told investigators that due to rainy conditions, he did not see the bicyclist until just before striking him from the rear.
The bicyclist, Stanley Turner, 43, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said no additional information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.