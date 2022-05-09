BROCK — Brock ISD named two new additions to its high school and district administrative teams — Director of Communications & Marketing John Tarrant and Brock High School Principal Eric Sams.
“We could not be happier to add John and Eric to our leadership teams, they each bring years of experience and a wealth of knowledge,” BISD Superintendent Ron Holmgreen said. “They’re passionate about their roles, model our core values and will be huge assets.”
Tarrant comes to Brock with 14 years of experience in education marketing and public relations, most recently as the director of communications and marketing in Weatherford ISD over the last nine years.
Prior to his career in education, Tarrant spent two years as a sports reporter/news anchor in West Texas. He will lead all aspects of communications for the district and the Brock ISD Education Foundation, along with starting a new program at Brock High School. He will develop a new video production curriculum and offer a class for students at the high school interested in broadcast journalism and audiovisual production.
Tarrant’s background in sports broadcasting and video production will also enable Brock ISD more opportunities to offer live broadcasts of athletic contests. John and his wife Ashley, an intervention teacher at Brock Elementary, and their sons, Hank (2nd grade) and Sam (kindergarten) are Brock Eagles.
“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to serve the families, staff, and community of Brock ISD,” Tarrant said. “Great things are happening daily across this district and I look forward to sharing these stories.”
He will begin in Brock on Tuesday, May 24.
Sams has served as the district testing coordinator and high school assistant principal over the past year, and as the assistant principal at Brock Intermediate in 2019. He brings 22 years of experience in education and has served 10 of those years in a campus leadership role.
“Eric is approachable and knowledgeable, he builds great relationships with his students and staff, has a great sense of humor, and works hard at his craft,” BHS Principal Bobby Atchley said.
Sams was named high school principal Monday following a special called board meeting of trustees and will resume as principal following this school year.
“I’m excited about doing my part to support the tradition of excellence in Brock,” he said. “I want to be an effective leader that fosters and supports growth and learning for students and teachers in a future-ready learning environment.”
Sams and his wife, Karen, who teaches second grade at Brock Elementary, have two sons, Wyatt (5th grade) and Levi (3rd grade) in Brock ISD.
