A race for a seat on the Weatherford ISD board of trustees will pit an incumbent against a last-minute challenger.
Nolan Waters, a retail investor, according to his filing application, submitted his hat into the ring on the last day of filing Friday.
Waters will be seeking votes for Place 6, occupied by Toby Taylor.
Taylor, the owner of a graphics company in Weatherford, has served on the board since his successful election in November 2020.
Brock ISD trustees voted unanimously on Feb. 13 to call a bond election that will be on the May 6, 2023 ballot.
Registered voters residing within the Brock ISD boundaries will be asked to vote on three propositions that would generate funding for a new campus to address growth; a student center to house fine arts, career and technical education; and athletic programs, replacing the turf at Brock stadium, and more.
The Brock ISD total tax rate is not expected to increase as a result of the 2023 bond. District officials sought feedback from community members to evaluate the failed November 2022 bond proposal and worked with residents to present the recommendation that was presented to trustees for consideration.
“Our community told us that there was confusion surrounding the proposal in November,” said Cody Lane, Brock ISD board president. “On behalf of the board of trustees, it means so much that our residents worked together on a plan to address the growth we are seeing in Brock. It’s our hope that residents will take the time to learn more about the projects proposed, our tax rates, ballot language, and ask questions before casting their vote in this election.”
The three Brock ISD propositions include:
• Proposition A: New School & Facilities Upgrades — $49.8 million
• Proposition B: Multipurpose Student Center — $18.5 million
• Proposition C: Safety at Stadium — $700,000
Proposition A includes a new campus for students in second to fourth grades to create additional capacity and provide adequate space for Brock ISD’s projected future enrollment. With a core capacity of 750 students, the district’s long-range plan includes eventually transforming this campus into a neighborhood elementary school. The new building will also include a storm shelter, as required by state law. Additional funding would allow the district to address safety and security throughout the district, replace the wastewater treatment plant for Brock Junior High and Brock Intermediate, and purchase buses and additional land for future growth.
Proposition B is for a multipurpose student center to house fine arts, CTE, and athletic programs. The facility would include fine arts facilities and classrooms, an indoor turf field, and weight room to provide additional space for student organizations, including CTE classes, color guard, marching band, PE classes, etc.
Proposition C would replace the turf in Brock Stadium, which has reached the end of its useful life.
Any Brock ISD resident who is registered to vote may cast a ballot in this election. Voters will be asked to vote “for” or “against” each proposition. In accordance with state law, all Texas school bond ballots now must include this language: “THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.” Brock ISD’s current total tax rate is $1.3903 per $100 of property value, and the rate is expected to remain at $1.3903 following the election.
During early voting, April 24 – May 2, Parker County voters may vote at any Parker County vote center.
On Election Day, Saturday, May 6, Parker County voters may vote at any Parker County vote center.
Brock ISD officials will schedule informational meetings to share details and answer questions. As soon as those meetings are finalized, information will be shared through the district’s regular communication channels.
