Brock ISD trustees Monday approved calling for a $64.6 million bond election in November.
The bond proposal will be presented to voters as three separate propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The Brock ISD Board of Trustees approved calling a $64.6 million bond election for Tuesday, November 8. The bond proposal will be presented to voters as three separate propositions on the ballot.
The school board’s vote comes after a recommendation was made by the district’s Citizens Bond Planning Committee at a previous special-called board meeting. The committee, comprised of parents, grandparents, staff, alumni, local business owners and community members, met over the course of several months to study and deliberate potential project solutions for the district’s projected growth, aging facilities, and student opportunities.
According to a demographics report by Zonda Education, Brock ISD is projected to enroll between 2,700 to 2,900 students by the 2026-27 school year, and 3,450 to 3,900 students by 2031-32. For reference, the enrollment in the fall of 2021 was 2,009. With the elementary campus currently over capacity, a new campus to accommodate growth was the committee’s top priority.
Proposition A consists of a new campus for grades second through fourth, scheduled to open in fall 2025, to create additional capacity and provide adequate space at the kindergarten through eighth level for the next nine years, based on current growth projections. Also included in this proposition is a replacement of the existing 27-year-old wastewater plant that serves the junior high and intermediate campuses. The final items proposed in Proposition A are the replacements of older buses that are nearing the end of their useful life, as well as additional buses to accommodate new student growth.
Proposition B includes an indoor multi-purpose activity center that includes classroom space for Career & Technology and Fine Arts programs, a weight room, training room and restrooms. This facility would be utilized by various student organizations, athletic teams, fine arts programs, as well as community groups for district and non-district functions. By including four classrooms at this facility, additional space would be made available at the high school campus.
Proposition C proposes replacing the turf on the high school due to twelve years of wear and tear by student and community use. It is common to replace turf every ten years to reduce the risk of injuries.
Due to state compression of the district’s Maintenance & Operations tax rate, based on the current state law, the Brock ISD overall tax rate will remain at $1.3903 and will not increase.
Brock ISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendums beginning with early voting Oct. 24 – Nov. 4, and Election Day Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.
In the weeks ahead, district officials will speak to residents to provide facts about the bond election and answer questions. More information will also be available at www.BrockISDBond.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.